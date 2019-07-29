Subscriber login Close [x]
New allergen-free liqueur hits UK market

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  29 July, 2019

A new plant-based brandy has been launched in the UK.

Besos de Oro is blend of brandy and Spanish plant milk beverage Horchata. It aims to target the Irish cream liqueur sector and is suitable for anyone who might suffer from dairy, lactose, gluten, soya or nut intolerance.

Peter Smith, managing director of Besos, said: “With no allergens, Besos de Oro is the ideal choice for anyone looking to enjoy an alcoholic beverage.

“We’re proud to provide a drink that can be enjoyed by all members of the public, no matter what their choice of lifestyle or dietary requirements.

“For over half a century the Irish cream liqueur has been the favourite tipple for millions of people all over the world, but times change.

“Forget lactose intolerance, gluten, nut and dairy problems. Forget cruelty to animals. Besos has solved these issues and shown it’s possible to mix ethics, allergy free and scrumptiousness in the same glass.”

Besos de Oro will retail at £20. Itis initially available in both original and chocolate flavour variants.

