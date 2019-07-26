Amorim buys 50% stake in Vinolok

By Lisa Riley

Amorim has acquired a 50% stake in high-end glass and crystal closures producer Vinolok for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition, which grants Amorim access to Vinolok’s management, will complement Amorim’s product portfolio and leverage its “unsurpassed global distribution network to achieved further growth for the convenient glass stoppers designed for the premium end of the market", said Amorim, which claims to be the world’s largest producer of cork closures.

“Cork and glass are two key components in the history of wine and spirits and this deal brings that historical partnership to an entirely new level. The prospects of everything that will now be possible doing in terms of innovative, convenient, yet sustainable, premium packaging are truly exciting,” said chairman and CEO Antonio Amorim.

With annual sales of approximately €16m and a work force of about 170 people, Vinolok will continue to be headquartered in the Czech Republic’s so called “Crystal Valley”, where what is considered to be world’s best Bohemian crystal has been made since 1550.

Vinolok’s CEO Ales Urbanek said: “The whole team is very excited about working with Amorim to continue to grow and develop the business, as well as with the possibility of continuing expanding our capacity.”

As a result of the deal, the identity of Vinolok would be reinforced because “we now have an industrial partner that will complement our knowledge and presence in the world’s premium wine and spirits market”, he added.

Vinolok owner The Preciosa Group retains the remaining 50% of the Vinolok business.

