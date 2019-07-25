WOSA’s challenge to indies ahead of South African Wine Festival

By Chris Wilson

Wines of South Africa (WOSA) is challenging independent merchants to decorate their shops in Rainbow Nation colours this Autumn to coincide with its South African Wine Festival.

WOSA has designed bespoke POS including bunting, window decals, button badges, temporary tattoos and posters for indies to help promote any activity they do to coincide with the SA Wine Festival.

The event kicks off with a consumer wine fair - WineFest South Africa - at The Yard, Shoreditch, on Sunday 1st September and WOSA hopes that local merchants will help customers engage with SA wine through various tastings and promotions.

WOSA’s UK market manager Jo Wehring told Harpers: “We are encouraging producers, importers, retailers and restaurants to participate in the festival and the organisation has developed branded point of sale materials to support promotions.

“The festival has a website www.thesouthafricanwinefestival.com where events from around the UK can be added to the event programme and promoted centrally. All artwork for the point of sale material is also available to download from the website.”

Other events during the week include a restaurant ‘safari’, taking a group of buyers and sommeliers around London in a Land Rover Series 1 and ‘South Africa’s Excellent Adventure’, a time-travel tasting and discussion with independent wine merchants.

