Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Tim Atkin MW’s Top 100 Ribera del Duero masterclasses announced

Published:  15 July, 2019

Ribera del Duero is to host a series of masterclasses showcasing some of top wines during October, culminating in an indies focused-event in November, which will be covered by Harpers. 

The selection, made by Harpers columnist Tim MW, will be coming to three of the UK’s most wine-forward cities later this year, with trade tastings scheduled for London, Edinburgh and Manchester.

The wines come direct from Atkin’s annual Ribera Del Duero Trade Tour, in which he tastes and scores 300 wines from across the region before whittling down the final selection.

This year’s tour is taking place in September, with the official list due to published on-line in October.

However, the masterclasses will give the trade the chance to get up close and personal with the wines, with sessions presented by Tim Atkin MW in London and Manchester, and Tom Cannavan in Edinburgh.

For more information on attending the mastercalsses, contact ruth.morrell@westburycom.co.uk.



London trade tasting and masterclass 8th October, 2019

Asia House Mayfair W1G 7LP

Tasting: 11.00 – 17.00

Masterclass: with Tim Atkin MW 15.00– 16.30

Wines: A selection of 80+ wines on offer from Tim Atkin’s top 100 selection. A selection of 60 wines from 10 Ribera wineries seeking UK representation.



Manchester masterclass and trade tasting 15th October, 2019

The Chamber Space, M3 3WD

Tasting: 11.00 – 17.00

Masterclass with Tim Atkin MW: 15.00 – 16.30

Wines: A selection of 30 wines from Tim Atkin’s MW Top 100 Ribera del Duero.



Edinburgh masterclass and trade tasting 30th October, 2019

The National Museum of Scotland, EH1 1JF

Tasting: 11.00 – 17.00

Masterclasses with Tom Cannavan: 12.30 – 14.00 15.00 – 16.30

Wines: A selection of 30 wines.




Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95