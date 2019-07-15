Tim Atkin MW’s Top 100 Ribera del Duero masterclasses announced

Ribera del Duero is to host a series of masterclasses showcasing some of top wines during October, culminating in an indies focused-event in November, which will be covered by Harpers.

The selection, made by Harpers columnist Tim MW, will be coming to three of the UK’s most wine-forward cities later this year, with trade tastings scheduled for London, Edinburgh and Manchester.

The wines come direct from Atkin’s annual Ribera Del Duero Trade Tour, in which he tastes and scores 300 wines from across the region before whittling down the final selection.

This year’s tour is taking place in September, with the official list due to published on-line in October.

However, the masterclasses will give the trade the chance to get up close and personal with the wines, with sessions presented by Tim Atkin MW in London and Manchester, and Tom Cannavan in Edinburgh.

For more information on attending the mastercalsses, contact ruth.morrell@westburycom.co.uk.







London trade tasting and masterclass 8th October, 2019

Asia House Mayfair W1G 7LP

Tasting: 11.00 – 17.00

Masterclass: with Tim Atkin MW 15.00– 16.30

Wines: A selection of 80+ wines on offer from Tim Atkin’s top 100 selection. A selection of 60 wines from 10 Ribera wineries seeking UK representation.







Manchester masterclass and trade tasting 15th October, 2019

The Chamber Space, M3 3WD

Tasting: 11.00 – 17.00

Masterclass with Tim Atkin MW: 15.00 – 16.30

Wines: A selection of 30 wines from Tim Atkin’s MW Top 100 Ribera del Duero.







Edinburgh masterclass and trade tasting 30th October, 2019

The National Museum of Scotland, EH1 1JF

Tasting: 11.00 – 17.00

Masterclasses with Tom Cannavan: 12.30 – 14.00 15.00 – 16.30

Wines: A selection of 30 wines.







