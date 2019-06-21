Jon Bon Jovi, Jesse Bongiovi and Gérard Bertrand launch Hampton Water Rosé in the UK

By James Halliwell

Jon Bon Jovi, his son Jesse Bongiovi and Gérard Bertrand have teamed up to launch rosé wine Hampton Water in the UK, available exclusively via Hallgarten & Novum Wines to the on- and off-trade, with an RRP of £19.99 and a trade price of £16.26.

The UK release follows an “extremely successful launch” in the US.

Hampton Water is made up of a blend of Grenache, Cinsault and Mourvèdre. Since its launch in 2018 it has received a 90-point rating from Wine Spectator and was also named the top ranked rosé by the Wine Spectator’s Top 100 Wines of 2018. In early 2019, Hampton Water introduced its second vintage, 2018.

Hampton Water was a "fantastic addition" to Hallgarten's portfolio”, said Hallgarten & Novum Wines portfolio director, Jim Wilson.

“We have worked with Gérard Bertrand and his team for five years, and every year we are delighted to see his dedication to innovation and quality grow.

Bon Jovi said: “Creating this wine with Gérard was just as creative as collaborating with another songwriter,” “Gérard uses his talents and wine knowledge just like a gifted musician. And working with my son on this has been an amazing experience.”

Gérard Bertrand said: “Producing Hampton Water with Jesse and Jon has been an incredible experience. For me, the connection between wine and music is organic. To be able to work alongside such inspirational people, creating a wine that typifies our joint ethos of family, food, friends and great music has been amazing, and we are delighted with this wine that can be enjoyed everywhere.”