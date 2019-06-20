The week that was

By Harpers Editorial team

In case you missed some of the headlines this week on harpers.co.uk, here’s a review of the top online news, analysis, opinions and features.

Top news stories: A week ago today saw the trade gather at Winchester Cathedral for the memorial service of Gerard Basset as members of the wine and hospitality worlds turned out in force to commemorate the remarkable life of a much loved and admired man.

Elsewhere the growth of cocktails, now one of Britain’s fastest growing drinks categories in spirits in the on-trade, caught the eye of readers, as did Exton Park’s expansion plans.

Analysis and Insights: With Jeroboams’ takeover of Prohibition Wines now complete, Harpers caught up with the London merchant to find out how it continues to successfully adapt its DNA.

Elsewhere, the second of Harpers’ Industry Briefings at at London Wine Fair brought together leading independent merchants with our editor Andrew Catchpole to discuss Blurring Boundaries - How Indies are Opting for a Multifaceted Approach

Jeroboams: growing an empire

Beyond bricks and mortar

People and Opinion: Ahead of a joint Harpers-California Wine Institute session on sustainability, Andrew Catchpole caught up with the team fronting the Golden State’s wines. He also spoke to North South Wines which is shaking up the traditional importer model.

Q&A: Kim Wilson and Joy Edmondson, North South Wines

Q&A: Justine McGovern and Damien Jackman, directors, California Wine Institute UK & Ireland