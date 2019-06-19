Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Ardbeg create Masters of Smoke initiative

By James Halliwell
Published:  19 June, 2019

Ardbeg has launched a new bartender education programme to “spread the word about the delicious possibilities” of smoke.

An industry first, the ‘Masters of Smoke’ initiative will deliver “in-depth training on the complex science” of smoke to the on-trade via an “ever-evolving repository of smoke-related content and tools to help bartenders understand and complement its nuances”.

Smoke experts, from barley ‘maltsters’, to barbecue chefs, will also demonstrate how to use smoke in inventive serves and in-bar experiences.

“Whisky lovers have long appreciated the peaty power of Ardbeg, but we think there’s an opportunity to further explore the intricacies of smoke as a flavour,” said Ludo Ducrocq, Ardbeg education & advocacy director.

“Through Masters of Smoke, we hope to spread the word about the delicious possibilities of smoke through rich, in-depth training which is really rooted in science.

“From Port Ellen, to Portland, we want to unleash the power and potential of smoke in the on trade, working with bartenders worldwide to lead a glorious smoky revolution.”

The Masters of Smoke training sessions will begin in September 2019.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95