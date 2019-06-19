Ardbeg create Masters of Smoke initiative

By James Halliwell

Ardbeg has launched a new bartender education programme to “spread the word about the delicious possibilities” of smoke.

An industry first, the ‘Masters of Smoke’ initiative will deliver “in-depth training on the complex science” of smoke to the on-trade via an “ever-evolving repository of smoke-related content and tools to help bartenders understand and complement its nuances”.

Smoke experts, from barley ‘maltsters’, to barbecue chefs, will also demonstrate how to use smoke in inventive serves and in-bar experiences.

“Whisky lovers have long appreciated the peaty power of Ardbeg, but we think there’s an opportunity to further explore the intricacies of smoke as a flavour,” said Ludo Ducrocq, Ardbeg education & advocacy director.

“Through Masters of Smoke, we hope to spread the word about the delicious possibilities of smoke through rich, in-depth training which is really rooted in science.

“From Port Ellen, to Portland, we want to unleash the power and potential of smoke in the on trade, working with bartenders worldwide to lead a glorious smoky revolution.”

The Masters of Smoke training sessions will begin in September 2019.