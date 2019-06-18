Global Brands adds to canned cocktail range in Tesco

By James Halliwell

Global Brands has added two new flavours and a new format to its All Shook Up range of pre-mixed cocktails.

New flavours Hawaiian Daiquiri and Violet Cosmo join the existing range, which launched exclusively in Tesco in April 2018. It now has five flavours and 15% of total supermarket sales of canned cocktails, according to Global Brands. Each 250ml can has a 4.5% abv and an RRP of £1.50.

“Working in partnership with Tesco, All Shook Up was created to challenge and change the pre-mixed cocktail category in the off-trade in response to consumer trends,” said Christian Sarginson, brand controller at Global Brands.

“Expertly mixed on-trade cocktails are as much about quality ingredients and great tastes, as they are about the actual style of the serve and All Shook Up captures this perfectly. Natural ingredients deliver on taste, while the can has been designed with Instagram in mind to make it shareable on social media and a part of the at-home serve and drinking experience.”

Global Brands has also added a 2.25 litre cocktail bag in box to the range, which is available in Tesco for £12.

“Innovation, quality and style are core values of All Shook Up and the new Bag in Box format encapsulates all of this, enabling drinkers to serve perfect cocktails time after time at BBQs and house parties over the summer, all in a pack that looks beautiful and is fit for any table centrepiece or Instagram feed,” added Sarginson.

“Violet Cosmo and Hawaiian Daiquiri bring our range up to five trend-led cocktails, all delivering the most in demand flavours in packaging that drinkers are proud to share on social media and are even starting to match outfits too. We’re all set for a great summer of sales.”