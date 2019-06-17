Nicolas Feuillatte acquires Henri Abelé

By Lisa Riley

Nicolas Feuillatte has acquired Champagne Henri Abelé, which has been part of the Freixenet Group since 1985, for an undisclosed sum.

Announced today, the deal was made after" several weeks of exclusive negotiations", said Nicolas Feuillatte, adding the companies had agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction.

Henri Abelé, which doesn’t own vineyards but has secured long-term contracts with wine growers mostly from the Montagne de Reims and Côte des Blancs vineyards, benefits from the support of Freixenet’s distribution network and from Yvon Mau - both subsidiaries of the Henkell-Freixenet Group.

The decision to “buy this jewel, which is part of our local wine heritage, opens a new chapter for Nicolas Feuillatte in the history of our appellation”, said CEO Christophe Juarez.

“It includes a complementary development model to distribution channels always keen to list exclusive products with high added value. Our vision relies on a long-term perspective and we trust this external growth acquisition will provide new impetus to our unique business model,” he said.

Henri Abelé sells about 300 000 bottles, exclusively on-trade through specialized and traditional channels and also as a long-term official supplier to royal courts of Europe and tosome of the most prestigious institutions worldwide, including the Élysée Palace and UNESCO.

Dating back to 1757, it is one of the oldest Champagne houses.