Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Nicolas Feuillatte acquires Henri Abelé

By Lisa Riley
Published:  17 June, 2019

Nicolas Feuillatte has acquired Champagne Henri Abelé, which has been part of the Freixenet Group since 1985, for an undisclosed sum.

Announced today, the deal was made after" several weeks of exclusive negotiations", said Nicolas Feuillatte, adding the companies had agreed not to disclose any financial details of the transaction.

Henri Abelé, which doesn’t own vineyards but has secured long-term contracts with wine growers mostly from the Montagne de Reims and Côte des Blancs vineyards, benefits from the support of Freixenet’s distribution network and from Yvon Mau - both subsidiaries of the Henkell-Freixenet Group.

The decision to “buy this jewel, which is part of our local wine heritage, opens a new chapter for Nicolas Feuillatte in the history of our appellation”, said CEO Christophe Juarez.

“It includes a complementary development model to distribution channels always keen to list exclusive products with high added value. Our vision relies on a long-term perspective and we trust this external growth acquisition will provide new impetus to our unique business model,” he said.

Henri Abelé sells about 300 000 bottles, exclusively on-trade through specialized and traditional channels and also as a long-term official supplier to royal courts of Europe and tosome of the most prestigious institutions worldwide, including the Élysée Palace and UNESCO.

Dating back to 1757, it is one of the oldest Champagne houses.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95