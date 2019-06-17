Subscriber login Close [x]
Batanga Tequila hits the UK

By James Halliwell
Published:  17 June, 2019

Batanga Reposado and Batanga Blanco Tequilas are now available in the UK from Emporia Brands.

Both 70cl bottles have an abv of 38%. Reposado is aged for four to six months in ex-Bourbon barrels, while Blanco is described as having “intense typical earthy agave notes of pepper, herbs and mint”.

Batanga was founded in 1926 by Don Eduardo Orendain. The Orendain family is considered as one of the four oldest tequila families and one of the actual founders (among Cuervo, Sauza and Herradura) of the Tequila industry.

The company is run by the second generation of the family, who only use traditional production methods using 100% agave grown on the Orendain families own agave fields.

