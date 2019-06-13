Subscriber login Close [x]
The week that was

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  13 June, 2019

In case you missed some of the headlines this week on harpers.co.uk, here’s a review of the top online news, analysis, opinions and features.


Top news stories: Majestic stole most of the headlines this week as it confirmed it is in “advanced” talks over the sale of its stores, revealed its full year results and announced new hires. 

Soave also made the headlines as it announced the Italian Ministry of Agriculture had officially recognised 33 cru vineyards in Soave, following an 18-year “zoning” project by the region’s consorzio. 

Elsewhere in Italy, the Consorzio of Conegliano Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG revealed it has forbidden the use of glyphosate in its vineyards.

 

Analysis and Insights: Delving further into Italy, we investigated how the broadening interest in the country means its indigenous grape varieties are now packing a punch at the top.

From the other side of the world, we reported from WBWE in Yantai on the booming bulk market and fast-evolving Chinese taste for wine. 

La Dolce Vita

Asian evolution



People and Opinion: Guy Woodward joined the “going after teetotallers - how do we make money from no/low alcohol?” debate, while our other regular columnist, Tim Atkin MW, talked Tenerife. 

Guy Woodward: Why low and no wine has a problem

Tim Atkin MW: Why wines from Tenerife are special

 

