Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Think Gin gets joined by Think Tequila & Mezcal

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  13 June, 2019

Think Gin returns next Tuesday (18 June) with the addition of Think Tequila & Mezcal, which joins the ‘Think’ family for the first time.

Taking place on the same day and time, Think Tequila & Mezcal is set to further boost Harpers’ popular Think Gin event.

The newest addition to the ‘Think’ portfolio has been designed to give visitors the opportunity to “discover, learn, gain invaluable insight and find new tequila and mescal gems”.

“With tequila and mezcal both fast shifting form niche spirits towards more mainstream consumer recognition, the new event will provide the opportunity to explore the category and find some exciting artisanal editions with which to refresh and expand your portfolio,” said Andrew Catchpole, editor, Harpers.

Like its sister ‘Think’ events, Think Tequila & Mezcal will feature masterclasses, a cocktail bar and tastings - two masterclasses have been scheduled in - The Power of Positive Drinking (tequila) with Cleo Rocos from AquaRiva (1pm-1.45pm), and An Introduction to Agave Distillates (mezcal) with Domingo Garcia (2.15pm-3.00pm).

This year’s Think Gin event comprises a main debate - Managing Innovation and Protecting Gin’s Integrity (10.30am-11.30am) and two masterclasses - Creativity of Drinking (11.45am-12.30pm), and Innovation, Research and How to Deliver and Experience (15.30pm – 16.15pm), with the Think Gin Awards kicking off 16.30pm.

Another new feature this year is a cocktail bar manned by the American Bar bartender, Maxim Schulte, in the Think Gin room and a collaboration with the Hacha Agaveria, making cocktails in the Think Tequila & Mezcal room with bartender Deano Moncrieffe.

Taking place at the Honourable Artillery Company in London, the three-pronged show opens at 10am and finishes at 5pm.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Supplier / Brand Manager

...

Hallgarten & Novum : Customer Marketing Manager

...

Waddesdon Wine: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95