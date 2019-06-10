Subscriber login Close [x]
Johnnie Walker master blender awarded OBE

By James Halliwell
Published:  10 June, 2019

Dr Jim Beveridge, Johnnie Walker’s master blender, has been awarded an OBE for his outstanding service to the Scotch whisky industry.

Over 40 years with Diageo, Dr Beveridge is only the sixth person in 200 years at the company to have held the position of master blender, the first being founder John Walker.

Dr Beveridge has received several industry accolades during his time at Diageo, including being inducted into the World Whisky Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2016 he was named Master Blender of the Year by the International Whisky Competition for the second consecutive year, a first for the competition.

“I am honoured to accept this award on behalf of everyone who contributes to making Johnnie Walker,” said Dr Beveridge. “It is a team effort by all the women and men who work in our distilleries, coppersmiths, cooperage, warehouses and bottling halls across Scotland.

“We believe we are the custodians of our brands, standing on the shoulders of the giants who went before us. I really feel that today. This is recognition of everyone, over the years, who has been involved in making Johnnie Walker the leading global brand that it is.”

Diageo chief executive Ivan Menezes, said: “This is a proud day for Jim but also for Johnnie Walker and Diageo. Jim epitomises everything that makes Johnnie Walker and Scotch whisky great. He is dedicated to his craft and passionate about the quality of his product.

“Most importantly he is a wonderful person and that is why he is so highly regarded not just in Diageo but throughout the Scotch whisky industry.”

Johnnie Walker is the number one selling Scotch whisky in the world with an average of seven bottles exported from Scotland every second, making it the country’s leading export product.

