Diageo launches ‘AI selector’ to help people find their perfect single malt

By Lisa Riley

Diageo has launched a digital experience that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) technologies in a bid to help people to find their perfect single malt Scotch whisky based on their preferences for certain flavours.

The What’s Your Whisky digital selector, which can be accessed via any mobile or internet-connected device, asks consumers eleven questions to understand their individual flavour preferences.

The selector then analyses the user’s preferences for a variety of sweet, fruity, spicy and smoky flavours found in single malt whiskies to create their personal “Flavour Print” and recommends a single malt which flavour profile most closely matches the user’s.

“The ‘What’s Your Whisky’ experience allows consumers to explore a wide range of our single malts in a personalised and completely new way. We’re excited to roll this out at scale and help many thousands of people find their perfect Whisky based on the innovative FlavorPrint AI technology,” said Andy Parton, senior regional manager for Diageo.

Launched today in nine European countries - GB, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Spain, Greece, Belgium, Denmark and the Netherlands, ‘What’s Your Whisky’ is available in six languages.

‘What’s Your Whisky’ is the latest Digital Innovation from Diageo, following the 2018 launch of a new Scotch Whisky tasting experience using voice technology to inspire consumers to think, talk and try Scotch at home over the festive season. P

Prior to this, Diageo tapped into the latest voice technology and functionality for of the Amazon Echo Show, with the launch of ‘The Bar’ skill, to inspire consumers to create cocktails at home.