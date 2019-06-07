Subscriber login Close [x]
The Oxford Wine Company reveals new hires

By Lisa Riley
Published:  07 June, 2019

The Oxford Wine Company has boosted its team with two new members.

Sam Killbery has taken on the role of the company’s Botley Road shop, while Tim Bradley has joined the wine merchant’s trade sales team on a permanent basis following a temporary retail role with the company.

Killbery, who has worked in the wine trade for most of his professional life and learned the ropes at Majestic before moving to Bibendum, joins straight from Nectar Imports where he worked as a wine development manager. In September he embark on a foundation degree in winemaking at Plumpton College.

Prior to joining the Oxford Wine Company, Bradley spent twenty-five years working in the television industry as a producer. With a “serious” personal interest in wine, he has studied WSET courses up to Diploma - the final exam of which he is due to take this year.

“Tim joined us initially in a temporary retail role, testing the water to see whether his passion for wine could lead to a career. It quickly became obvious that he was a great fit.”

