Importer viewpoints: French wine

Already at the top when it comes to import value, French wines are currently benefiting from a host of trends (despite some doubts about long-term demand) including: premiumisation; increasing demand for rosé and crémant; and greater consumer exploration. With an up-close-and-personal view of the category, here’s what some key importers have to say.
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