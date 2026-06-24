Headline Heroes: Chilling with light reds and rosatos

By Justin Keay

It’s the biggest challenge winemakers have faced in generations – how to respond to the fact that many consumers, especially younger ones, increasingly don’t like your products. The problem is acute in Italy where many of the country’s 20 wine regions have built their reputation on red wine, often full-bodied, tannin-rich and oaked, which people now seem to like least. However, some winemakers feel they have the answer – think pink and think light reds.