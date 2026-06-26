Indies: Maintaining a magnificent niche

Differentiation is the lifeblood of indie merchants, but with supply chain and cost issues most affecting smaller retailers and more niche imports, our recent London Wine Fair trade panel explored how best to keep the offer fresh and engaging.
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