Centre-Loire: Sustainability Champion

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François Dal of SICAVAC talks through the sustainability priorities in Centre- Loire winemaking

What is SICAVAC?

SICAVAC is the technical arm of Centre-Loire wines. It delivers scientific, technical and analytical support that enhances wine quality, safety and environmental performance. It guides producers through the environmental and technical transition towards more sustainable viticulture, offering expertise in vine health, nutrient management and soil maintenance.

R&D is a major pillar of its work, including studies on vine trunk diseases, the development of “gentle” pruning techniques to improve vine longevity and adaptation strategies for climate change. SICAVAC also provides training in pruning, oenology, tasting and biodynamics, monitors vineyard plots from véraison through harvest to advise on optimal picking dates and winemaking strategies, and publishes a weekly technical bulletin during the growing season to help winegrowers make informed decisions.

And what about CEPS SICAVAC?

CEPS SICAVAC focuses on the genetic preservation and improvement of grape varieties, particularly Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Gamay, through massal selection. Its goal is to ensure high‑quality, disease‑resistant plant material capable of meeting future environmental challenges while maintaining the identity and quality of Centre-Loire wines.

What are your current priorities?

Soil studies are underway in Sancerre and Pouilly, and the region’s 2030 plan shows a strong collective commitment to environmental progress, biodiversity initiatives and more.

Our main focus, however, is on delivering practical solutions to the technical challenges that come with sustainable viticulture. For example, we’re conducting numerous trials and awareness‑raising initiatives to help winegrowers improve soil structure and optimise water infiltration.

Where is Centre-Loire on its sustainability journey?

Sustainability is a central pillar of the region’s 2030 plan filière, which encompasses a wide range of strategic priorities. Today, 65% of Centre-Loire producers hold an environmental certification, including 31% organic and 40% HVE (high environmental value). The region’s efforts focus on biodiversity, reducing chemical inputs and adopting natural soil‑management practices to adapt to climate change.

What’s your aim?

We aim to have 100% of the vineyard area certified under one of the 20‑plus recognised environmental schemes by 2030.