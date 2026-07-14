Taylor’s releases first ever ‘Very, Very Old White Port’

By Oliver Catchpole

Taylor’s Port has announced the release of its first ‘Very, Very Old White Port’ (VVOP White), which is crafted from white Ports that have been aged for more than 80 years in seasoned oak casks.

This rare wine marks the first ever aged white port that the house has produced, along with the first such VVOP released from a leading Port house, according to Taylor’s

The producer said that the release “embodies a philosophy that has defined Taylor’s for over three centuries”, namely the belief that “every generation has a responsibility to preserve something of value for those that follow”.

The release, which Taylor’s described as one of its “most closely guarded treasures” has been announced as demand for significantly aged white ports continues to grow among collectors and fine wine enthusiasts across the world.

David Guimaraens, the producer’s head winemaker and master blender, explained: “When you’re working with Port wines that have been ageing for decades, you’re making decisions that honour the work of people who are no longer here.

“That’s both a privilege and a tremendous responsibility, says Guimaraens. He added: “Time has given this wine extraordinary depth while preserving remarkable elegance and freshness. Achieving that balance is what makes wines like this so rare.”

The liquid was drawn from a tiny reserve of historic white ports – with some components dating back to 1896 – which have each required generations of stewardship.

When many of the wines that make up the blend were first put in cask, there was no electricity across much of the Douro Valley, and grapes were still all trodden by foot in granite lagares.

Some of the vineyards from which the wines originated now no longer exist – the space where they were is now occupied by the Douro River.

Commenting on the announcement, Adrian Bridge, MD of Taylor’s Port, said: “This is much more than launching a new Port wine. It is the culmination of generations of knowledge, patience and dedication. Every bottle reflects our commitment to preserving our heritage while continuing to innovate for future generations.”

“Leading a company with more than three centuries of history is both an honour and a responsibility. We are custodians of an extraordinary legacy. Our role is to respect the past while ensuring the House remains relevant and inspiring for generations to come.”

Taylor’s Very, Very Old White Port will be available in extremely limited quantities from selected fine merchants worldwide at an RRP of £580.











