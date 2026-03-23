Encirc workers announce strikes over proposed redundancies

By Oliver Catchpole

Over 100 workers at glass bottle manufacturer Encirc’s Elton site have announced strikes (from 28-30 March and from 3-7 April) over redundancy proposals.

Unite – whose members are striking – said that the firm has been looking to reduce its headcount by 28 people. It added that this will negatively impact employee stress levels, increase workloads and create safety issues.

These proposed job losses would impact a variety of roles, including maintenance workers and employees who produce both glass containers and bottles.

Encirc is a large manufacturer (and filler) of such packaging for a variety of alcohol brands, including Jameson, Baileys, Budweiser and some supermarket branded wines.

The union suggested that the action could see significant disruption to this supply.

However, in response, Encirc said: “there will certainly not be any bottle shortages. We will mitigate against any consequence this action will have, and do not anticipate any impact to our supply chain.”

Encirc added that it was “surprised this action was being taken” as the restructuring process has been ongoing throughout its UK businesses for the past nine months and is now “almost at an end”.

It said that the majority of workers who are impacted have already left the business, having taken voluntary redundancy packages, and claimed that the union had been involved throughout the entire process.

Unite said that redundancies have been proposed despite the manufacturer being “highly profitable”.

Its parent company – the Vidrala group – recently reported its 2025 net profits, which were over £192m.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite, said: “A profitable company such as Encirc should be investing in its hardworking staff, not making them redundant.

“It is high time Encirc stopped prioritising greed.”

Encirc disputed this, and added that “the changes we have implemented will stand us in good stead to tackle a difficult economic climate”.

Commenting on the strikes, Andrew Johnson, regional officer for Unite, said: “Encirc has still time to halt this disruptive strike action, but that relies on management coming back to negotiations with alternatives.

“Unite is committed to protecting jobs at Encirc and we will continue to fight these redundancy plans every step of the way.”

Encirc said that it remains “open to dialogue with the union”.









