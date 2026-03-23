Pub and bar closures hit five-year high as macroeconomic pressures bite

By James Lawrence

Nearly 800 pub and bar businesses ceased trading in 2025, due to a perfect storm of inflation, increased taxation, and shifting consumer behaviour.

According to the accountancy group UHY Hacker Young, 789 operators in England, Scotland, and Wales fell into insolvency in 12 months to December 2025 - a 2.6% increase on the previous year and more than double the 367 recorded in 2020.

The firm added that the sharp increase was largely driven by a 33% rise in the number of pubs closing in Scotland, where the number of failures rose to 40 to 53 last year.

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Among the most high-profile casualties in 2025 were cricket-themed chain Sixes and pub and hotel operator Oakman Inns. Meanwhile, this year has already seen the collapse of Revolution Bars Group owner The Revel Collective, alongside significant closures linked to BrewDog's bar estate.

Peter Kubik, partner at UHY Hacker Young, said that more operators are likely to fall into insolvency as they battle “ongoing headwinds, ranging from increased staffing costs, higher energy and food and drinks bills, and increased red tape, such as changes to waste disposal regulations.”

He added: “Pubs and bars are firefighting on several fronts, and with the exception of Covid-19 and 2024, insolvencies have risen every year over the past decade. I would not be surprised to see more.

“Pub groups will be worried about how the war in the Gulf is going to impact their energy prices. The Government will be giving pubs a 15% discount on pubs and bar groups’ business rates bills from April, but it simply is not enough when you look at the costs and burdens they face. It is like giving someone facing a tidal wave in a small boat a bucket.”

According to Kubik, the average cost of a pint of lager across the UK has risen from £3.75 to £4.83 since 2020, with even steeper price rises in major cities like London.

Changing demographics are also a growing concern. In England, 24% of adults did not drink alcohol in 2024, up from 19% in 2022.







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