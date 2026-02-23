IMW unveils details for Adelaide Symposium

By Andrew Catchpole

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMW) has confirmed further details for its 11th International Symposium, which is to take place in Adelaide in April 2027.

With tickets now on sale, the build-up to the event began in earnest at Wine Paris, where a host of MWs gathered for an evening reception at the Australian Embassy. Against the backdrop view of the nearby Eiffel Tower, the many dozens of Australian wines on tasting gave a snapshot of what MWs can expect when the host country rolls out the red carpet for attendees.

Looking forward to the event, confirmed sessions now include two headline talks, with Matt Dellar MW of Wirra Wirra lined up to explore how the wine industry can rebuild itself, and Sarah Abbot MW moderating a ‘deep dive’ into the latest research around old vines, plus the latest gene technologies in viticulture.

Meanwhile, Andrew Caillard MW is to crown the many tastings, with a look at ‘unicorn wines’, folding in some of the most feted of the world’s wines.

Other highlights will include an old vines vs young vines tasting, featuring wines made especially for the Symposium, and a masterclass examining the differences between the wines bottled both under screwcap and cork.

In addition to established Symposium favourites, such as the tasting of MW winemaker wines and many other themed tastings and winemaker events, the trip will also fold in the opportunity to join one of nine trips to regions spanning the nation, from Great Southern to Hunter Valley.

“The Institute is thrilled to be bringing the Symposium to Australia. We are thankful for the support we have received from our hosts, the South Australian Government, and major sponsor, Wine Australia,” said Sarah Harrison (pictured), IMW executive director.

“The IMW’s mission is to foster excellence, interaction and learning across all sectors of the global wine community and the Symposium is a prime example of that.”

The IMW International Symposium was launched in Oxford in 1982, with previous symposia having been held in Wiesbaden (2023), Logroño (2018), Florence (2014), Bordeaux (2010), Napa (2006), Vienna (2002), Perth (1997), Bristol (1992) and Cambridge (1990).

Tickets for the 2027 event, which will look to attract 500 attendees, are available here: www.imwsymposium.com.







Photo credit: Andrew Wheeler







