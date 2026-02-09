Subscriber login Close [x]
Precision viticulture in the face of climate change

By Andrew Catchpole
Published:  09 February, 2026

Young, a positive disruptor and armed with an education that took in pure mathematics and Japanese language at university, Arsen Khachaturyants is perhaps not your average winemaker in terms of background. Born in Spain, of Armenian parents, he is the producer behind the Arsenio label in Tuscany. Here, in this historical winemaking landscape, he stands out for his insistence on and practice of ‘precision viticulture’, melding traditional winemaking techniques with a data-driven mindset, preferring hard factual analysis to what he has described as “an industry often stuck in emotional decision-making”. And speaking with him offers a refreshing insight into a rather different approach to the ‘science-meets-art’ mindset that often defines many a winemaking philosophy.

