Sherry's holy grail

By James Lawrence

For sherry aficionados in the trade, few achievements are more rewarding than transforming a geek-centric niche into a mainstream phenomenon. Yet while this remains a formidable challenge, a growing number of on-trade advocates are proving that, with the right positioning, storytelling and training, this venerable fortified category can drive both engagement and margins. So, what’s the secret? Step one, says sherry producer and importer González Byass, is to break down misconceptions and educate consumers about the category’s incredible versatility.