Gosset Matchmakers winners announced

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  01 October, 2025

Chef Darryl Shotlander and sommelier Ché Dyson-Holland have been announced the winners of the 10th annual Gosset Matchmakers.

The pair, who are from The Dysart Petersham, in Richmond, London, beat four other teams in a cook-off final held at CORD by Le Cordon Bleu on Monday.

The main goal of the contest was to create a dish that pairs with Gosset Grande Réserve Champagne.

Shotlander and Dyson-Holland presented the winning dish of steamed monkfish rolled in Celtic mustard and nori, served with kaffir lime and ginger champagne dressing, spice oil, black mooli, and buckwheat and almond tuile.

Chef judge Michael Nizzero, chef instructor at The Waterside Inn Culinary Academy, commented: “the roundness and richness of this monkfish dish paired with the Grand Reserve champagne was a standout dish of the day. Alongside their invention dish, this team edged a win because of the quality of their food and creative pairings with each Champagne.”

On the day, the winning team also had to create a dish from mystery ingredients on the spot, centred around Creedy Carver duck, and to pair with Champagne Gosset 12 ans de cave a minima rosé.

The dish they created – duck breast roasted with a mixture of aged soy and sugar syrup, served with sesame seeds, sumac and a spice mix – was also winning.

The judges complimented dishes from all the teams competing, each of which had highlights.

Additionally, every team was commended for their focus on sustainably sourced ingredients and on foraging for freshness and seasonality.

Philippe Antony, judge and export director at Gosset, commented: “The quality of food, the knowledge, and the presentations from all the teams today were exceptional.

“It is wonderful to continue discovering new and surprising pairings for the wines of Maison Gosset. This competition is a testament to Gosset Matchmakers’ ability to uncover such talented individuals. Celebrating their achievements today is truly an honour.”

Antony presented the winners with a magnum of Blanc de Blancs Champagne Gosset and an invitation to visit Champagne Gosset in the new year.

More information about Gosset Matchmakers can be found here. 





Circular Bottle launched by Familia Torr...

