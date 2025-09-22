Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

UKH encourages hospitality teams to write to their MP

By Oliver Catchpole
Published:  22 September, 2025

UKHospitality (UKH) has launched a new online tool for hospitality teams to call on the Government to support the sector by writing to their MP. 

This comes as a part of UKH’s #TAXEDOUT campaign, designed to highlight the damaging impact the current tax policy is having on hospitality businesses.

Last week, the industry body announced that the sector is set to lose a total of 111,000 jobs by the November Budget.

Already, the rate of job losses in hospitality has been three times greater than the rate seen in the wider economy.

UKH attributed these losses to an additional £3.4 billion in costs placed on the industry by the previous Budget.

The #TAXEDOUT initiative calls on the Government to make a series of policy changes that would ease this burden, including lowering business rates, changing the threshold for NICs and cutting VAT.

The new tool provides a simple template letter that people who work in hospitality can send to their MP, adding their voices to the campaign. There are similar templates for hospitality businesses and members of the public.

The hope is that the hospitality workforce will share their concerns directly with policymakers, backing UKH’s calls for a change to Government policy.

Kate Nicholls, chair of UKHospitality, explained: We know how passionately people who work in hospitality feel about the sector, so this new tool allows them to join the campaign, too. There are millions of people that have built a career in this sector and, critically, rely on it for employment and supporting their families.

It’s so important that they can make their voice heard. I urge everyone involved in hospitality to share this tool with their teams and encourage them to write to their MPs. By uniting our voices, we can send a clear message to the Government that the hospitality sector is being taxed out and needs urgent support in the forthcoming Budget.

UKH is the biggest trade body for hospitality, a sector which employs 3.5 million people as the third largest employer in the UK. Hospitality contributes £93 billion annually to the economy and generating £54 billion in tax for the Treasury.

Hospitality teams can access the new tool on the UKH website here.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Bibendum-owner C&C sees revenue drop in...

Enotria announces strategic rebrand

Hatch Mansfield tasting: Iberian intrigu...

Familia Torres launches innovative new s...

Liv-ex August Report flags Champagne as...

Booths tasting: Sparkling offer shines a...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

You can now view the Merchant and Producer trophy winners here
Sommelier Wine Awards 2025

Merchant and Producer Trophies.

Blogs 

Vergelegen – continuity and change on the Schapenberg

Talking innovation and opening doors with LWC

Koshu brings flavour of Japan to London

Blogs »

Past stories »

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2025. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95