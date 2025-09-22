UKH encourages hospitality teams to write to their MP

By Oliver Catchpole

UKHospitality (UKH) has launched a new online tool for hospitality teams to call on the Government to support the sector by writing to their MP.

This comes as a part of UKH’s #TAXEDOUT campaign, designed to highlight the damaging impact the current tax policy is having on hospitality businesses.

Last week, the industry body announced that the sector is set to lose a total of 111,000 jobs by the November Budget.

Already, the rate of job losses in hospitality has been three times greater than the rate seen in the wider economy.

UKH attributed these losses to an additional £3.4 billion in costs placed on the industry by the previous Budget.

The #TAXEDOUT initiative calls on the Government to make a series of policy changes that would ease this burden, including lowering business rates, changing the threshold for NICs and cutting VAT.

The new tool provides a simple template letter that people who work in hospitality can send to their MP, adding their voices to the campaign. There are similar templates for hospitality businesses and members of the public.

The hope is that the hospitality workforce will share their concerns directly with policymakers, backing UKH’s calls for a change to Government policy.

Kate Nicholls, chair of UKHospitality, explained: “We know how passionately people who work in hospitality feel about the sector, so this new tool allows them to join the campaign, too. There are millions of people that have built a career in this sector and, critically, rely on it for employment and supporting their families.

“It’s so important that they can make their voice heard. I urge everyone involved in hospitality to share this tool with their teams and encourage them to write to their MPs. By uniting our voices, we can send a clear message to the Government that the hospitality sector is being taxed out and needs urgent support in the forthcoming Budget.”

UKH is the biggest trade body for hospitality, a sector which employs 3.5 million people as the third largest employer in the UK. Hospitality contributes £93 billion annually to the economy and generating £54 billion in tax for the Treasury.



Hospitality teams can access the new tool on the UKH website here.







