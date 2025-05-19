Subscriber login Close [x]
Join Harpers’ Bordeaux Sustainable Winemaking webinar

By Jaq Bayles
Published:  19 May, 2025

There’s still time to register for the Harpers Bordeaux Sustainable Winemaking webinar, which takes place on Friday (23 May).

Titled Bordeaux: A Case Study for Sustainable Winemaking, the webinar has been organised as part of Harpers’ ongoing sustainability initiative in partnership with Sustainability Charter Champion Bibendum, and will shine a light on leading châteaux making a difference in the region.

More than 75% of the Bordeaux vineyard area is certified by an environmental strategy, whether organic, bio-dynamic or HVE, and as a result the region is considered to epitomise winemaking sustainability.

The webinar will highlight innovative sustainable winemaking and offer examples of how some of the leading lights of the movement are producing wines in harmony with the environment.

The panel will comprise: Andrew Craig, wine buyer at Bibendum Wine; Allan Sichel, president, CIVB; Pauline Fradin, sales manager at Château Cantenac Brown, and Andrew Catchpole, editor of Harpers Wine & Spirit, who will act as chair.

To register for this exciting webinar, follow the link here

