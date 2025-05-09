EU wines ripe for discovery at London Wine Fair

The London Wine Fair is fast approaching and EU winemaking is in the spotlight this year...

This year’s London Wine Fair will shine a light on the breadth and depth of EU winemaking, as the More Than Only Food & Drink campaign presents a dynamic selection of wines that go beyond the familiar (booth C40). With a focus on emerging regions, rediscovered grape varieties and contemporary interpretations of classic styles, the campaign will showcase more than 50 EU wines that are ripe for discovery.

The featured wines represent a broad spectrum of terroirs and winemaking philosophies, with a strong emphasis on authenticity and innovation. Many come from areas that are rarely seen on UK shelves, offering fresh perspectives from countries such as Malta, Belgium, Czechia, Luxembourg and Poland, as well as regions such as Mallorca. These wines aim to meet evolving consumer tastes, with styles that reflect today’s preference for lighter, more expressive profiles.

More than 20 of the wines on show carry Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) or Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) status – both part of the EU’s official quality scheme, which recognises products with distinct characteristics linked to their geographical origin. These labels underline the wines’ authenticity, traceability and strong connection to the specific regions in which they are produced. Organic production is also a key theme, with several wines reflecting the EU’s ongoing commitment to sustainability in viticulture.

Speaking about the wines available to taste at booth C40, Neil McAndrew, industry expert and advisor to the EU’s More Than Only Food & Drink campaign,.says: “The campaign’s presence at the London Wine Fair will offer a unique chance to uncover wines that defy expectations. From Champagne-method sparkling and crisp mineral whites, to light and fruity reds, there’s something here for every modern palate — especially from regions that are still flying under the radar.”

WINES FROM THE ISLES

Island wines are a particular point of difference for the campaign’s showcase at this year’s fair, explains McAndrew: “Islands like Sicily, Santorini, Madeira and Corsica have volcanic soils, salty sea breezes and intense sunlight. The volcanic soils especially – think Mount Etna wines – give the wines a unique, mineral style that’s hard to find elsewhere. In addition, the constant wind, salt and sun stress the vines, which makes for better, more concentrated fruit. That’s why a Santorini Assyrtiko PDO tastes salty, sharp and laser-focused – it literally soaks up island life.

“Due to being so isolated, the islands often kept their own local grape varieties. As a result, grapes like Assyrtiko (Greece), Nerello Mascalese (Sicily) or Biancu Gentile (Corsica) are rarely seen outside their region.

“Many islands have been making wine for thousands of years – since the ancient Greeks, Romans and Phoenicians. While producers there are not afraid to incorporate new winemaking techniques when it benefits the wine, some still favour the use of traditional methods such as fermenting in clay pots (amphorae) to retain the unique characteristics of their wines.

“Some islands – like Santorini – thankfully escaped the phylloxera plague that killed most European vines in the 19th century. This means they still have some of the oldest, ungrafted vines in the world.”

Island wines on offer from the stand include Spain’s Cati Ribot Son Llebre Negre, produced in Mallorca from Escursac, a rare indigenous variety. There will also be a white and red wine from Malta PDO, an undiscovered region for UK wine lovers.

McAndrew adds: “From Lemesos PGI in Cyprus we have a full-bodied red wine produced from 100% Maratheftiko. The grapes for this red wine were sourced from a single 5ha mountain vineyard located at an altitude of 1,000-1,400m, established in 1988. The result is vibrant berry fruit with hints of violet petals on a broad, structured palate.

“Tinto Vulcânico, produced within the Açores PGI in Portugal, also reflects the unique characteristics provided by island terroirs. It is a blend of mainly local varietals grown on the extraordinary, windswept and volcanic vineyards of the Azores.

OTHER DISTINCTIVE SIPS FROM ACROSS THE EU

“The seriously impressive Gouttes d’O from Vin de pays des Jardins de Wallonie PGI in Belgium is an exciting, biodynamic wine in a style that will appeal to drinkers of premier and grand cru Chablis. The wine is aged for 10 months in a combination of old oak barrels, stainless-steel vats, clay pots and concrete eggs.

“Visitors will also have the opportunity to sample well-known grapes in less familiar styles, such as the unfortified Palomino from southern Spain, which would traditionally be fortified and made as Sherry PDO.

“An organic wine from Hungary – Csopaki PDO (‘Magma’ Kékfrankos) – and one from Slovakia’s Stredoslovenská PDO (Modrá Selection) are both made from the grape more widely known as Blaufränkisch.

“Lombardy may not be as famous for Nebbiolo as neighbouring Piedmont, but the Valtellina region can produce a range of styles – from lighter, more approachable, and early-drinking wines to denser, more structured examples. Italy’s Valtellina rosso PDO, is quite delicate and certainly approachable in its youth – a classic Nebbiolo that is ready to drink now.”

Visitors to the More Than Only Food & Drink booth (C40) can taste the full selection of wines on request. McAndrew will host a dedicated speaker session on Monday 19 May at 12.30pm to delve deeper into specific styles and regions of the EU.

» For more information: enjoy-its-from-europe.campaign.europa.eu/united-kingdom/en