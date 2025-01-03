Subscriber login Close [x]
UK’s 50 Best Indies 2025 reveal starts this Monday

By Harpers Editorial team
Published:  03 January, 2025

This Monday (6 January) marks the launch of our 50 Best Indies 2025 results, celebrating the leading wine and spirits merchants from across the UK.

Once again, we will be revealing the 50 Best in tranches of 10, beginning with 50-41 on Monday, via Harpers’ YouTube channel, where five-minute recordings of the results will be released at 11am each consecutive day, until we unveil the Top 10 at the same time on Friday 10 January.

Our 50 Best Indies is one of our favourite features of the year – not least because of the vibrancy, diversity and professionalism found in the sector, driven by the people running and working in these dynamic businesses, along with the far-reaching drinks ranges that they deliver.

TIMING:

6th to 10th January every day at 11am.

HOW TO WATCH:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel to receive notifications as the announcements are released: @HarpersWineandSpirits

Follow us on X @HarpersWine

Look out for our daily Countdown mailers

Check out our home page each day for the latest tranche of amazing retailers



