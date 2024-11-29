Anne Krebiehl MW joins Qatar Airways as wine consultant

By James Lawrence

Qatar Airways has entered into a partnership with Master of Wine Anne Krebiehl, tasked with “playing a pivotal role in ensuring the airline continues to offer the world’s best customer experience for all passengers”.

An award-winning writer, editor and judge, Krebiehl will be responsible for “carefully curating the airline’s wine selection and sourcing strategy, securing highly sought-after wines for First and Business Class passengers, and helping to ensure Qatar Airways remains ahead of industry trends”.

Jancis Robinson MW had a similar role at British Airways for many years, until the renowned wine expert parted company with the airline.

Read more: Rémy Cointreau announces new investment deal with ecoSpirits

“The Qatar Airways Master of Wine role involves extensive wine judging, including an annual blind tasting of more than 1,000 bottles from around the world. Qatar Airways’ commitment to selecting wines based solely on taste, instead of just focussing on labels, scores by wine critics and prices, results in a varied and unique onboard selection,” said a representative from Qatar Airways.

Krebiehl added: “I’m thrilled to be joining Qatar Airways as their new Master of Wine. I truly believe that great wine and food is key to enjoying life, even at 40,000 ft in the air, and Qatar Airways’ wine program is a testament to its customer-centric approach. I am looking forward to using my expertise to contribute to offering the best possible customer experience onboard, helping to boost Qatar Airways’ customer satisfaction and loyalty.”











