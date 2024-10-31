Reporter – Harpers Wine & Spirit magazine

By Harpers Editorial team

Contract: Full time, UK-based (hybrid working, at least one day per week in the office)

Salary: £23,000-£25,000

This is a superb role, ideal for a candidate that has started their career in journalism. You will be enthusiastic, looking for new challenges and keen to plunge into the ever-evolving world of the drinks industry. Finding stories, helping shape our trade news, building engagement via social media, making contacts, attending industry events and occasional travel are all part of this exciting job.

Harpers Wine & Spirit, with its monthly print and digital subscription-only editions, regular newsfeed, roster of events, competitions and industry briefings, covers all aspects of the drinks trade, from producers and importers to off- and on-trade retailers, focusing on the trends, issues and challenges facing these dynamic sectors. SITT (Specialist Importers Trade Tasting), 50 Best Indies, Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers, Top 50 Sommeliers and Sommelier Wine Awards are just some of the prominent events that also sit in our roster of annual initiatives and coverage.

Duties

• Generate accurate, insightful and engaging news stories for our Mon/Wed/Fri trade newsletters

• Assist the editor and deputy editor in producing original and relevant content for both print and online at harpers.co.uk

• Proof reading

• Use our social media platforms to maximise the reach of our content and engage with our targeted audience

• Assist the team with events

• Build your own trade contacts

• Travel and attend events in the UK and overseas

Requirements

• Some experience as an editorial assistant or similar

• Social media skills

• Knowledge of SEO

• A journalism or media qualification

Bonus

• Interest in the drinks industry

• A drinks-related qualification

• A UK driving licence

With a pedigree that stretches back to 1880, Harpers Wine & Spirit is nonetheless firmly at the forefront of reporting on the drinks industry and the people that drive this important economic sector in the UK. The ideal candidate will enjoy working as part of a close team, while enjoying a good degree of individual responsibility, and be flexible, adaptable and open to contributing fresh and creative ideas. An ability to write engaging and accurate copy must be a given, along with the skill of being personable and confident while out and about in the trade.

Email CV and cover letter to: andrew.catchpole@agilemedia.co.uk.





The company

Agile Media is a dynamic, fast growing B2B drinks publishing and events company based in Burgess Hill. Now in its 16th year, the company produces print, digital, awards and tasting events in the UK and internationally, with market leading titles Harpers Wine & Spirit, Drinks Retailing, Drinks International and CLASS in its portfolio.







