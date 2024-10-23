Calais Vins launches offer as UK Budget sparks price concerns

By James Bayley

As the UK Budget looms, with anticipated rises in alcohol duties, Calais Vins and Olivier Vins have introduced a new offer designed to attract British travellers looking to save on their wine purchases before potential price hikes hit. The timing of this initiative positions the two retailers to capture heightened demand as consumers brace for the Budget's impact on alcohol costs.

The ‘Double Free Experience’ allows customers to choose between a complimentary ferry trip or a free case of wine, offering a compelling reason for British buyers to plan a pre-Budget stock-up. With the UK already seeing a 9.6% increase in alcohol prices this year, this offer arrives at a crucial moment, allowing consumers to buy quality French wines at prices that might soon be harder to find domestically.

Calais Vins co-founder Jérôme Pont sees the initiative as a strategic move to appeal to budget-conscious shoppers ahead of the likely cost increases. “Our British clientele appreciates the substantial savings they can make when pre-ordering wine with us. Whether they choose the free ferry trip or the free case of wine, they are guaranteed to find high-quality French wines at a fraction of the price they would pay in the UK,” he said. By linking the offer directly to pre-orders, Calais Vins and Olivier Vins encourage customers to act now, ahead of the fiscal changes that could see UK prices climb further.

In addition to leveraging the cost-saving travel element, the retailers also continue to focus on affordability within their wine selection. Their catalogue features a range of popular French wines under £10, including options such as Petit Chablis 2021 Domaine de la Motte for €9.95 and La Petite Vigne Cabernet Sauvignon at €6.95. These price points are likely to appeal even more strongly if UK duties rise as expected.

The ‘Double Free Experience’ deal is straightforward. Customers spending €300 or more on a pre-order can claim a free return day trip on P&O Ferries between Dover and Calais. For those purchasing €700 or more, a free three-day return trip is available, offering additional time to explore Calais and the surrounding region. Travellers who book their ferry tickets directly with P&O Ferries can opt for a free case of six bottles by presenting their ferry hanger upon arrival at either Calais Vins or Olivier Vins. Options include Embasties Malbec Rouge 2022, Embasties Sauvignon Blanc, or a mixed assortment.

As the UK market prepares for potential turbulence, initiatives like this may help French retailers capitalise on cross-Channel demand, encouraging British wine enthusiasts to stock up while they still can.







