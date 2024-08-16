Doug Wregg: ‘Looking Back, Forging Ahead’

By Harpers Editorial team

We continue our summer Q&A series with Doug Wregg, sales and marketing director at Les Caves de Pyrene.

How has business been for you in the first half of 2024 and how do things compare to where you were last year?

Business has been below expectation, especially in the second quarter. We had a great start to 2023, 2024 has seen a marked drop in turnover.

How has the cost-of-living crisis played out across the year and what – if anything – have you been able to do to mitigate that?

We’ve noticed the pressure on restaurants, in particular, with increased wage bills, higher rents, business rates, utility costs and food and drink costs. We have tried to offer value-for-money wines and improve communication with our accounts in terms of payment. We organised our Real Wine Month promotion across the UK offering sizeable discounts for listing certain wines by the glass in restaurants and for minimum orders in the off-trade.

What are you most proud of achieving this year? Have you managed to achieve any specific goals?

The success of the Real Wine Fair (our major tasting event). We had 170 growers pouring and thousands of visitors (trade and public) across the two days (a record number). The ultimate feelgood event.

And what is the biggest cause for concern?

The market is flat, trade customers lack confidence. Political instability throughout the world is not helping.

Specifically, what will be the likely impact on your business of the planned end of the temporary easement on wine duty on 1 February 2025?

We will see what happens. With a change in government, it would be unwise to assume anything. It would be good if lobbyists for the wine trade could make the case for the reform of the regressive duty system.

What are the biggest drinking trends at the moment, and how do you expect that to change going into the autumn?

There has been a resurgence in interest in orange/skin-contact wines (and a lot of column inches in national newspapers devoted to them in response to the TikTok craze). Despite the terrible weather this summer, rosé sales are very healthy. They will tail off in September.

Any other predictions for the second half of the year?

Despite conservative price-driven wine buying, there will still be a desire for original and unusual wines from indigenous grape varieties.







Quick fire questions…

France, Italy or Spain? France

English fizz or Champagne? Champagne

‘Normal’ or ‘natural’ wine? Natural, natural, natural!

Brown or white spirits? Both

Mixologist or mix it at home? Mixologist

Sharing plates or structured meal? Sharing everything except tea/coffee

Post-prandial preference? Any eau de vie from Capreolus distillery

Desert island treat? Vintage grower Champagne, biodynamic, brut nature















