Webinar: B Corp for the wine trade

By Harpers Editorial team

Harpers and North South Wines are to host a free session exploring what it takes to become a B Corp certified company.

Taking place on 5 September, the session will feature a panel of business leaders who have successfully steered their companies through the hoops of B Corp certification.

Accreditation for B Corp involves meeting five Key Impact Areas of Governance, Workers, Community, Environment and Customers.

Those on our panel have strong experience in driving sustainable agendas and will be sharing their experience and advice on meeting and sustaining the strict criteria demanded by B Corp for accreditation.

The expert panel lined up for this free webinar includes: Louisa Fitzpatrick, director, Old Chapel Cellars; Marta Vidal, CEO, Vallformosa; Rebecca Murphy, sustainability manager, North South Wines; and Victoria Wharton, finance director, Ellis Wharton Wines.

B Corp for the wine trade: Sustainability Q&A session will take place from 10.30am-11.30am on Thursday 5 September. To register, please click here.







