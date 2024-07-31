Explore NEO SELECT:M.A. SILVA’s vision for the future of sustainable cork stoppers

Promotional Feature

At M.A. Silva, sustainability is an integral part of our entire process. Every action we take is geared towards promoting a greener planet, fostering a harmonious relationship between nature and the cork industry. This dedication contributes to a more thriving environment for everyone.

Specialising in cork and its environmental benefits, we manufacture top-quality cork stoppers while actively working to protect nature. Celebrating our 50th anniversary in 2022, we look back on five decades of history, leadership, innovation and a significant global presence.

As leaders in the cork industry, we excel in balancing the technical requirements of a fully integrated operation with the production of both natural and technical cork stoppers. Our outstanding performance has garnered numerous awards and recognition, especially for our cutting-edge technologies.

M.A. Silva is a global pioneer in cork-stopper innovation and proudly presents NEO SELECT® – a groundbreaking product that redefines standards in the cork industry. Combining superior quality, environmental sustainability and corporate responsibility, NEO SELECT® represents M.A. Silva’s ongoing commitment to sustainable excellence.

ENHANCING CORK STOPPERS WITH NEO SELECT®

NEO SELECT® exemplifies M.A. Silva’s commitment to delivering the highest quality cork stoppers available. Meticulously crafted, this outstanding product offers several distinctive features that distinguish it from the rest:

1. Premium raw materials: NEO SELECT® is crafted using the highest quality raw materials, ensuring a level of excellence that surpasses industry standards. M.A.Silva’s commitment to quality starts with the selection of premium raw materials.

2. Superior granule composition: The composition of NEO SELECT® incorporates premium granules, prevenient from M.A.Silva’s internal production process, meticulously chosen for their quality and consistency. This results in cork stoppers that meet the expectations of our customers.

3. Eco-friendly innovation: M.A.Silva is proud to lead the way in sustainability with NEO SELECT®. Unlike conventional products, NEO SELECT® is entirely free from microspheres and utilises only plant-based polyol as a bonding agent. This eco-friendly approach is a testament to M.A.Silva’s dedication to environmental responsibility.

4. Corporate responsibility: NEO SELECT® is a milestone in M.A.Silva’s journey towards a more eco-conscious future. By introducing a cork stopper with enhanced sustainability features, M.A.Silva reaffirms its commitment to corporate responsibility, actively contributing to a better world.

5. A better service for a better world: At the heart of NEO SELECT® lies M.A.Silva’s unwavering commitment to providing not just a product but a solution. The development of NEO SELECT® is a result of M.A.Silva’s continuous efforts to innovate and contribute to a better, more sustainable world.

Quality is the reason for everything M.A.Silva does, and the consequence of everything produced in the company:

“The quality of our cork stoppers results from the best raw material, experienced and talented teams and constant investment in research, development and innovation. It has been like this for more than 50 years” – José Silva, CEO.

» For media inquiries or further information, please contact: Nuno Silva, global marketing manager, at nuno@masilva.pt