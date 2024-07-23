Jillian MacLean awarded Freedom of the City of London

By James Bayley

Jillian MacLean MBE, CEO and founder of leading bar and restaurant group Drake & Morgan, has been awarded the Freedom of the City of London for her contribution to the hospitality industry.

The accolade, presented at a ceremony on Friday 19 July at Mansion House, recognises individuals who have made significant impacts on the City of London and is one of the oldest traditional ceremonies still in existence.

The Lord Mayor, professor Michael Mainelli, submits nominations for outstanding contributions across various fields. For MacLean, the award honours her visionary leadership and innovation within hospitality, particularly in bars and restaurants within the City of London. The Lord Mayor praised MacLean’s efforts in enhancing the city’s social and cultural life and her active role in encouraging the reopening of hospitality venues after the pandemic.

Read more: The Drinks Trust inducts five new trustees



Jillian MacLean (pictured) said: “It’s a great privilege to be awarded the Freedom of the City of London. Drake & Morgan’s bars and restaurants are primarily located in the City and I’m incredibly proud of the contributions our company makes to this vibrant community. We look forward to continuing our support for the Square Mile, championing positive change and innovation along the way.”

MacLean founded Drake & Morgan in 2008. The group now comprises 18 bars and restaurants across London and Manchester, including The Folly, The Anthologist, Devonshire Terrace, The Drift, The Refinery and The Fable, all in the City of London. Each venue offers individually designed spaces centred around innovative menus and crafted cocktails.







