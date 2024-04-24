South America report: Argentina

By Harpers Editorial

Prices and volumes from Argentina dipped in 2023, although that followed several years of strong growth for export market-leading Malbec and with the proviso that prices per bottle have held firm. Overall production dipped significantly in 2023 for all varieties, with prices paid per quintal (approx 46kg) of Malbec in the main production area, Mendoza, shooting up (see chart), according to the Argentinian Viticulture Observatory.