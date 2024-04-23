Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

James Wheeler takes helm as director of Lyan Bars

By James Bayley
Published:  23 April, 2024

James Wheeler has assumed the role of director at Lyan Bars, joining forces with bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana (aka Mr Lyan) and MD Alex Lawrence. Wheeler’s tenure spans over nine years with the Lore Group, overseeing the Lyan bars portfolio including Seed Library at One Hundred Shoreditch and Lyaness at Sea Containers. His new responsibilities extend to overseeing all Mr Lyan bars globally, including Super Lyan in Amsterdam and Silver Lyan in Washington DC.

Starting as an assistant general manager at Dandelyan in March 2015, Wheeler (pictured) played a pivotal role in the bar’s evolution into Lyaness, following its recognition as the top establishment on the World’s 50 Best list in 2018.

In further recognition of his contributions, Wheeler was honoured with the Bar Manager of the Year title by Harpers' sister publication CLASS Magazine in 2023.

Meanwhile, Mr Lyan, also known as Ryan Chetiyawardana, has been a trailblazer in the cocktail scene for nearly two decades. His innovative approach has propelled bars such as Super Lyan in Amsterdam, Silver Lyan in Washington DC, Lyaness, and Seed Library in London to international acclaim.

Chetiyawardana’s career has garnered him numerous accolades, including the title of World's Best Bartender by 50 Best Bars and International Bartender of the Year. He has also been celebrated for his commitment to sustainability, pioneering the concept of Closed Loop Cocktails, which minimises waste by repurposing bar ingredients that would otherwise be discarded.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Cat Lomax joins Goedhuis Waddesdon

Humble Grape’s vision for expansion

‘Rare gems’ on show at Keeling Andrew ta...

Friday read: France embraces dealcoholis...

Brits marry on English fizz but divorce...

Denbies makes history as first ‘Net Zero...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Events Co-ordinator

...

Alliance Wine: Wine Technical Manager

...

Alliance Wine: London On-trade Account Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95