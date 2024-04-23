James Wheeler takes helm as director of Lyan Bars

By James Bayley

James Wheeler has assumed the role of director at Lyan Bars, joining forces with bartender Ryan Chetiyawardana (aka Mr Lyan) and MD Alex Lawrence. Wheeler’s tenure spans over nine years with the Lore Group, overseeing the Lyan bars portfolio including Seed Library at One Hundred Shoreditch and Lyaness at Sea Containers. His new responsibilities extend to overseeing all Mr Lyan bars globally, including Super Lyan in Amsterdam and Silver Lyan in Washington DC.

Starting as an assistant general manager at Dandelyan in March 2015, Wheeler (pictured) played a pivotal role in the bar’s evolution into Lyaness, following its recognition as the top establishment on the World’s 50 Best list in 2018.

In further recognition of his contributions, Wheeler was honoured with the Bar Manager of the Year title by Harpers' sister publication CLASS Magazine in 2023.

Meanwhile, Mr Lyan, also known as Ryan Chetiyawardana, has been a trailblazer in the cocktail scene for nearly two decades. His innovative approach has propelled bars such as Super Lyan in Amsterdam, Silver Lyan in Washington DC, Lyaness, and Seed Library in London to international acclaim.

Chetiyawardana’s career has garnered him numerous accolades, including the title of World's Best Bartender by 50 Best Bars and International Bartender of the Year. He has also been celebrated for his commitment to sustainability, pioneering the concept of Closed Loop Cocktails, which minimises waste by repurposing bar ingredients that would otherwise be discarded.





