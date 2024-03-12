Subscriber login Close [x]
LWF welcomes return of UK agents and Wines of South Africa

By James Bayley
Published:  12 March, 2024

Several leading UK agents including Mentzendorff (for the first time in 12 years), Buckingham Schenk and Freixenet Copestick will return to London Wine Fair (LWF) following absences.

With two and a half months to go before the beginning of this year's LWF, 90% of the floor space is either confirmed or reserved and organisers fully expect to be at capacity before May.

Hillebrand Gori UK, Lanchester Wines and Origin Wine make up the list of notable returnees to the fair.

Furthermore, after a six-year absence, Wines of South Africa will return for the 2024 show with a large Pop-Up Tasting on Wednesday, 21 May. The tasting will bring together some of South Africa’s best producers and highlight a wide spectrum of wines on offer, from well-known names such as Spier, DGB, Waterkloof and Springfield to less well-known producers and those seeking representation. 

Groupings for Cap Classique (South Africa’s traditional method sparkling wines) and the Stellenbosch Cabernet Collective will be on hand to highlight how important these two categories are for South Africa in the UK market.  

Jo Wehring, market manager of UK & Europe, Wines of South Africa said: “Wines of South Africa is thrilled to be hosting a pop-up tasting at the London Wine Fair this year. Many of the producers showcasing their wines have impressive sustainability credentials and inspiring stories to tell. There will be something for every portfolio and wine list, from our Cap Classique to our Chenin, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinotage.”

This year’s fair will also host an area dedicated to Asia for the first time, with the largest-ever selection of Asian producers in LWF history, covering wine, spirits, sake and more. Within this, Japan will exhibit its first generic pavilion, featuring more than a dozen producers.

Head of London Wine Fair, Hannah Tovey, added: “After the success of last year’s show, which saw exhibitors up 30% on 2022 and visitors increase by 14%, we are hugely optimistic for the 2024 edition, which sees us on target to reach capacity.  

“To see so many of the U.K.’s leading companies return, joining the likes of long-term exhibitors, including Hatch Mansfield, Awin Barratt Siegel, Richmond Wine Agencies, Ellis Wines, EWGA, Felix Solis, H2Vin, Marcato Direct, Beyond Wine and Friarwood Fine Wines, is a very positive sign for the UK market and we are delighted to welcome them back, alongside New and Old World country pavilions, new producers, established brands and more.   

The London Wine Fair will take place at Olympia from 20-22 May. To register click here.



