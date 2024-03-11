The Cocktail Co agrees LWC listing

By James Bayley

The Cocktail Co, a producer of premium, ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktails, has secured a listing with the UK’s largest independent drinks wholesaler, LWC, with a view to on-trade expansion.

The agreement is for its entire range of cocktails, consisting of eight different flavours - Apple Of My Eye, Bramble, Cosmopolitan, Espresso Martini, Mojito, Passionfruit Martini, Solero Colada and The Zombie.

Already sold in many pubs, bars and restaurants across the UK, the listing marks a significant step for The Cocktail Co, with its drinks now available across all of LWC’s depots, ensuring same or next-day delivery to establishments across the country.

The news aligns with wider on-trade industry trends within the RTD category, which is currently the fastest-growing category in the spirits sector.

Abby Matthews, director of The Cocktail Co, said: “We are delighted to join forces with LWC to expand our reach to even more customers across England, at a time when RTDs are proving increasingly popular in the on-trade.

“More so than ever, venues are realising the benefit that RTDs can offer to their establishments – without compromising on quality. As the hospitality industry faces skill shortages across the board, selling RTDs means that venues don’t need to hire such highly-skilled bartenders, making it easier to fill vacancies, and also meaning venues can reduce salary costs for these roles.”