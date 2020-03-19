LWC makes temporary switch to B2C model in reaction to coronavirus

LWC Drinks has announced it will be temporarily switching to a Business to Consumer (B2C) model, with the hospitality trade-focused business now accepting consumer orders to maintain business continuity during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

The independent drinks wholesaler, which has 14 depots across the country, delivering over 12,000 products to 13,500 on-trade customers, has made the decision to “keep the business wheels spinning” by increasing its delivery remit to now include the end consumer, whilst continuing to support its trade customers.

The measure would be in place “while trade business is quiet”, said LWC.

“It is deeply saddening to see the impact Covid-19 is having on families, societies and – of course – the hospitality sector, and my deepest sympathies are with everyone who is currently feeling the effects of the outbreak, including our own customers,” said Ebrahim Mukadam, MD for LWC Drinks

“As the uncertainty continues and social guidelines and policies around the virus become more stringent, we have inevitably felt the business effects ourselves, and have seen trade quieten down.”

With its expansive portfolio readily available, warehouse and delivery drivers, and 220 wagons on the road, LWC Drinks already had all the necessary resources in place to provide a B2C service, so it made sense for the business to “explore this model during these times of unease”, he added.

“Just as we do with our on-trade customers, we are now expanding our business model to reach those in self-isolation, choosing to stay at home, or simply struggling to leave the house, by delivering drinks from their local LWC depot, direct to their front door.”

Taking place with immediate effect, all LWC depots are now taking consumer orders over the phone, providing a free home delivery service for orders over a certain value.

However, ultimately the business priority would remain the same; - “focussing on servicing and supporting our trade customers, during these turbulent times”, said Mukadam.

The business, which turned over £345m year ending September 2019 – a growth of 15% on the previous year – has enjoyed continued growth over the past five years with depots in Manchester, the North East, Teesside, Lancashire, Merseyside, Yorkshire, Stoke, Hereford, Cornwall, London, Northampton, Wiltshire, South West and Eastbourne.