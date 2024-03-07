Double Dutch reveals scholars for Bartending Scholarship Programme

By James Bayley

Double Dutch, the manufacturer of premium tonics and mixers, has revealed the 12 women set to join its Female Bartending Scholarship Programme.

The initiative, now in its fourth year, is designed to help female bartenders and mixologists further their careers in a historically challenging sector for women – according to Umbrella Training, a leading hospitality apprenticeship provider, the gender pay gap in hospitality increased from 4.2% to 5.2% in 2023.

Scholars from previous programmes have since gone on to secure promotions and global positions or used their new drinks knowledge to set up their own drinks consultancy service.

The eight-week mentoring scheme will encompass a wide range of topics, including new modules on drinks education and personal growth, plus brand new in-person experiences, such as distillery visits and opportunities for scholars to learn how to craft spirits.

Confirmed mentors for 2024 include beverage director at Outernet Venues Shannon Tebay, gin expert Emma Stokes, Ladies of Restaurants founder Natalia Ribbe and Beefeater Gin global brand ambassador Jon Gray. Each will provide expert one-on-one and group training, sharing their knowledge, insights and advice from working in the drinks and hospitality sector.

Raissa and Joyce de Haas, (pictured) co-founders of Double Dutch, said: “We have a fantastic line-up of female bartending talent joining the programme this year and we can’t wait to see how they develop and grow over the next few months. Our Female Bartending Scholarship Programme aims to provide more than just enhancing people’s skills but is a platform designed to really propel women further into their hospitality careers.

“We have always been committed to celebrating and empowering women in the drinks industry and our Scholarship Programme is our way of doing what we can to help mentor women in the sector to flourish and unlock their potential.”

On what they hope to get out of the scholarship, Jazz Yorke, head bartender at The Domino Club in Leeds, who has been in hospitality for two years, said: ”I would like to develop my knowledge of the hospitality industry and my ability to lead and develop a team. Growing my connections with other women in hospitality is also very important and I am excited to meet and learn from others and their experiences.”

Luana De Jesus Correa Luiz, of NightJar Shoreditch, added: “Engaging with diverse minds, industry experts, and innovative ideas will shape not just my knowledge but my outlook on the world. The networking, mentorship, and exposure to cutting-edge concepts will be invaluable. This scholarship is more than an academic pursuit; it's a catalyst for personal and professional evolution.”

The full list of scholars from hospitality venues across the UK includes Nepheli Akrivopoulou (Bacchanalia, London), Nikki-Marie Brooks (Tobacco Factory Enterprises, Bristol), Helena Collins O’Connor (Soho Whiskey Club, London), Luana De Jesus Correa Luiz (Nightjar Shoreditch, London), Lydia Graham (The Common Room, Bath), Millie Melanaphy (The Haven, Lymington), Mila Michalikova (Tutto, Brighton, part of Black Rock Group), Guneev Sachdeva (Le Bab, London), Megan Sargent-Brown (Graduate Hotel, Cambridge), Hannah Staples (Rockwater, Hove), Lucinda Whiteman (EVE Kensington, London) and Jazz Yorke (The Domino Club, Leeds).







