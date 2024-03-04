Novel Wines closes shop amid wholesale expansion

By James Bayley

Bath-based wine merchant Novel Wines has announced it will shut its brick-and-mortar shop as it pursues wholesale expansion and online sales.

The eastern European and Balkan specialist, which first opened in 2019 on Upper Bristol Road in Bath, will close its premises at the end of March this year.

Novel Wines has been a firm fixture in the Bath retail scene. However, with increasing costs and a change of focus, the team has decided to change its retail emphasis.

Last year Novel Wines, which once again featured in the annual Harpers 50 Best Indies list (24th place), acquired competitor Croatian Fine Wines as part of its expansion and investment into the range.

The acquisition saw a variety of wines from Istria, Slavonia, Dalmatia and the Croatian islands added to the Novel portfolio.

Gary Shaw (pictured), interim MD at Novel Wines, said: “Like many retailers we’ve seen costs increase over the last year and reduced footfall, so it’s with sadness that we’ve taken the decision to close the shop.

“We have loved our time serving the community in Bath and will continue to do so through our online shop and via our restaurant, hotel and bar partners in the city and across the UK. People have come through our doors from far and wide in search of the unusual and upcoming regions we champion.

“We’re excited and committed to continuing to celebrate the truly unique and to champion our connection with Bath. Our warehouse and operations team remain in the city and we plan to host more of our popular wine tasting events with our partners in town.”

Mark Roberts, director of Croatian Fine Wines and an investor in Novel Wines, said of the partnership last December: “The time is right to bring these businesses together and grow both operations. Croatian Fine Wines has a loyal retail following, especially amongst holidaymakers who have visited the country, and an exciting range of wine, while Novel Wines has an unrivalled reputation for its central and southern European wines and a growing wholesale network. It is a great new chapter in our partnership.”







