Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Inflation drains Treasury coffers by £600m

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  21 February, 2024

Soaring alcohol inflation has made an explosive hole in HMRC’s receipts, new figures reveal.

Wine and spirit businesses along with bodies such as the WSTA spent much of 2023 and 2024 warning that last year’s duty hikes would have a severe dampening effect on sales and by extension, the revenue from excise receipts lining the government’s pockets.

This prediction has now been borne out by HMRC statistics. Published today (21 Wednesday), the figures show the Treasury lost £436m in wine and spirits excise duty between September and January 2023/24 compared with the same period in 2022/23. Combined with the losses from beer and cider, that number rises to almost £600m.

“Last year’s punishing duty increases have had an immediate and negative impact on the amount of wine and spirit sold in the UK,” WSTA chief executive Miles Beale said.

“Not only has this hurt British businesses, it has fuelled inflation and significantly reduced excise duty receipts to the Exchequer.”   

August 2023’s alcohol duty increases were the largest in almost 50 years: they added 20% to excise duty on over 85% of all wines on the UK market and more than 10% to duty paid on full strength spirits.  

More sobering reading is to follow. As a result of the hikes, sales volumes have declined while alcohol inflation has risen to more than double the headline rate. In the twelve weeks to December, sales of spirits and wine were in decline in Britain’s supermarkets and shops. Compared to the previous year, spirit volume sales were down 7.1%, while wine volumes were down 4.1%.

According to ONS data for average prices on items in the UK consumer’s shopping basket in January 2024, the average price of a bottle of red wine is now £7.85 (+8% on last year). The average price of a bottle of gin has climbed to £17.11 (+6%), while fortified wine jumped to £11.67 (+17%).

Philippa Strub, UK CEO of Laithwaites, has added her voice to the call from businesses asking for urgent action from government. Alongside a cut in duty at the Spring Budget (15 March), this includes calls for the duty easement to continue past the 2025 deadline.

The alternative, she says, is to “unleash a system so fiendishly complicated that even Laithwaites, a business with over 50 years of experience, will struggle to operate across our range of 2,000 wines”.

For now, cutting duty at the upcoming Budget remains the key short-term priority. Wine duty was last cut 50 years ago when Nigel Lawson was Chancellor back in 1984. Spirit drinkers haven’t enjoyed the benefits of a duty cut since 2015 under the coalition government.  

“Recent history has shown that cutting excise duty can lead to increased sales, prevent further price rises for consumers and bring in more revenue into the Exchequer. We are calling on the Chancellor to do himself – and everyone else – a huge favour by cutting alcohol duty,” Beale concluded.  






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Wine Paris extends international reach

North South Wines and the Giesen Group j...

Tim Atkin MW: The UK trade doesn’t take...

Profile: Hallgarten's new future with Co...

Tim Atkin MW: The problem with misplaced...

White hot: Demand for fizz pushes white...

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Off-trade Sales Manager

...

Alliance Wine: Head of Off-trade Sales

...

Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95