MDCV appoints Henry Boyes and Ali Tweedie-Wood

By James Bayley

Leading English wine producer, MDCV UK, has announced the appointment of two on-trade sales directors – Henry Boyes and Ali Tweedie-Wood.

The move marks a significant shift to the on-trade for MDCV, which is currently on track to become England’s largest wine producer in terms of volume by 2025.

Henry Boyes (right), who topped the Harpers Hot 100 on-trade list in 2017, joins from Freixenet Copestick where he was formerly head of buying.

Read more: Hallgarten lands Rathbone Wine Group distribution



On joining MDCV Boyes said: “I am delighted to have joined the business at such a great time. Not only is this one of the most exciting and innovative projects in the UK at the moment, but it is also an amazing opportunity to work with some incredible wine brands and producers.”

Meanwhile, Ali Tweedie-Wood (left), joins the business from Heineken, where she was the national account director. On her appointment, Tweedie-Wood commented: “Sustainability is hugely important to me so to work with a company that has sustainability at its heart is truly inspirational. I cannot wait to share my passion for these amazing wines with the on-trade”

MDCV currently boasts three estates in Kent, East Sussex, and West Sussex, plus further vineyard plantings in Essex. Its UK brands include Kingscote, Sedlescombe Organic and Harlot plus the company's flagship Silverhand Estate. As a result, the company is on track to become the largest English wine producer by 2025, with a production capability exceeding five million bottles.

The business also distributes wines from its four estates in Provence, covering over 1,000 acres with a strong presence in the global markets. Notable brands include Château de Berne, Château Saint-Roux and Ultimate Provence.

Gary Smith, CEO of MDCV, added: “This is a pivotal time within our UK business where we are continuing to accelerate our business growth, and strengthen our offering of premium English and Provence wines to the UK trade. We are thrilled to welcome on board Henry and Ali, who join with a wealth of experience, and are well-known and respected within the drinks trade. I am excited to work with them both to further build their sectors and make MDCV UK a byword for excellence in English and Provence wines.”







