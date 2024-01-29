Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

MDCV appoints Henry Boyes and Ali Tweedie-Wood

By James Bayley
Published:  29 January, 2024

Leading English wine producer, MDCV UK, has announced the appointment of two on-trade sales directors – Henry Boyes and Ali Tweedie-Wood.

The move marks a significant shift to the on-trade for MDCV, which is currently on track to become England’s largest wine producer in terms of volume by 2025.

Henry Boyes (right), who topped the Harpers Hot 100 on-trade list in 2017, joins from Freixenet Copestick where he was formerly head of buying. 

On joining MDCV Boyes said: “I am delighted to have joined the business at such a great time. Not only is this one of the most exciting and innovative projects in the UK at the moment, but it is also an amazing opportunity to work with some incredible wine brands and producers.”

Meanwhile, Ali Tweedie-Wood (left), joins the business from Heineken, where she was the national account director. On her appointment, Tweedie-Wood commented: “Sustainability is hugely important to me so to work with a company that has sustainability at its heart is truly inspirational. I cannot wait to share my passion for these amazing wines with the on-trade”

MDCV currently boasts three estates in Kent, East Sussex, and West Sussex, plus further vineyard plantings in Essex. Its UK brands include Kingscote, Sedlescombe Organic and Harlot plus the company's flagship Silverhand Estate. As a result, the company is on track to become the largest English wine producer by 2025, with a production capability exceeding five million bottles. 

The business also distributes wines from its four estates in Provence, covering over 1,000 acres with a strong presence in the global markets. Notable brands include Château de Berne, Château Saint-Roux and Ultimate Provence.

Gary Smith, CEO of MDCV, added: “This is a pivotal time within our UK business where we are continuing to accelerate our business growth, and strengthen our offering of premium English and Provence wines to the UK trade. We are thrilled to welcome on board Henry and Ali, who join with a wealth of experience, and are well-known and respected within the drinks trade. I am excited to work with them both to further build their sectors and make MDCV UK a byword for excellence in English and Provence wines.”



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Most read articles

Hallgarten lands Rathbone Wine Group dis...

Berkmann turns 60 with Vega Sicilia reve...

Hambledon announces new MD

Liberty doubles down on ‘giving good rea...

MDCV appoints Henry Boyes and Ali Tweedi...

US becomes Fever-Tree’s biggest market

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Sud de France Top 100

View the 2023 digital edition...

Twitter

Blogs 

Pushing Britain’s prestige fizz potential

Shaking it up with disruptive branding

Brittany’s new wave of wines

Blogs »

Past stories »

Jobs 

...

Alliance Wine: Digital Communications Manager

Jobs »
About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2024. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95