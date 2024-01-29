Booking App Resy suspends UK operations

By James Bayley

Restaurant booking platform Resy, which comprises 300 venues in the UK, will suspend its operations from September this year.

The company, which was founded in 2014 and launched in the UK in 2017, announced the news to its UK-based affiliates, stating its intention to focus on wider international businesses.

Although not exclusive to London, the platform’s last-minute table alerts allowed customers to gain access to some of the most sought-after restaurants in the capital, while softening the blow of no-shows for businesses.

A spokesperson for American Express, which acquired Resy in 2019, said: “Resy has been proud to work with many of the best restaurants in the UK and to be a trusted resource for diners. However, after much consideration, Resy will close its business in the UK and focus on its US and Canadian operations. The Resy team will work closely with all restaurant partners to assist with the offboarding process and ensure that existing reservations are managed seamlessly.

“American Express Cardmembers in the UK will continue to enjoy existing dining benefits and restaurant merchants continue to be incredibly valuable partners for American Express. The company remains committed to supporting the UK culinary scene and to expanding the thriving network of restaurants who welcome our cardmembers.”

Resy offers the choice of three packages for restaurants looking to implement its booking system – Basic, Pro and Enterprise with the latter costing £899 per month and intended for restaurants with more than 10 locations.

Services include table management, pre-pay reservations and analytics for restaurant partners as well as trend reports.

The app was founded in the US in 2014 by a trio of entrepreneurs, including Ben Leventhal, co-founder of the food news website Eater.

The company launched in the UK in 2017 after raising $13m from Airbnb, First Data Corporation and others.



Other booking systems have since taken to X (formerly Twitter) to advertise their services in the wake of the news, potentially capitalising on a gap in the market.



