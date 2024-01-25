Wine Lister launches new website and logo

By James Bayley

Fine wine consultancy Wine Lister has today (25 January) launched its new website and logo, consolidating its analysis and marketing services for online visitors.

Founded in 2016, Wine Lister’s database boasts 80m rows of data to help fine wine buying and sales teams around the globe, including more than 100 of the world’s top wineries. These services are available via the company’s Pro+ subscription model, which can be found on the new website.

As part of the new launch, Wine Lister’s data model will include bespoke analysis and advice, from distribution and pricing to strategic marketing, communications and event organisation, designed entirely around each wine producer’s unique challenges and ambitions.

Ella Lister (pictured), Wine Lister founder and CEO, said: “The launch of our new website and logo marks a significant moment in the evolution of Wine Lister. The new design reflects the holistic nature of our activities, providing bespoke strategic consulting and insider insights to key players in the fine wine ecosystem, marrying analysis and marketing services.”

Wine Lister’s services are categorised into two pillars – data and analysis, and strategic marketing and communications – and are reflected in the dual design of the company’s new logo, a serif font and inverted comma, intended to evoke storytelling and communications, while a sans-serif font and bar-chart-inspired “E” is said represent data and analytics.

Lister added: “We are excited to unveil a new website and logo that accurately reflect who we have evolved to become today. After the last seven years of ceaselessly learning from, and responding to, the needs of the fine wine world’s leading players, we are more focussed than ever on delivering valuable strategic recommendations, backed by our data, our industry expertise, and our relationships. We believe that this new website will allow past, present, and potential clients to understand exactly how we can help them accomplish their goals.”

Headquartered in London, Wine Lister was acquired by French media outfit, Groupe Figaro in 2020.

Since then, the company has continued to operate under its own name, becoming a one-stop shop for those looking to back up their fine wine investments with statistical analysis, with reports and rankings ranging predominantly across Burgundy, Bordeaux and Italy via its "Pro” score.

These come from a basket of ‘top 50’ wines that have been identified across several metrics, including the scores of wine world elites such as Bettane+Desseauve, Antonio Galloni, Neal Martin, Jancis Robinson, Jeannie Cho Lee and Jasper Morris.











