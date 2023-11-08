Subscriber login Close [x]
Hedonism Wines unveils new auction platform

By James Lawrence
Published:  08 November, 2023

Mayfair's leading fine wine merchant has launched an online auction platform, due to go live on 13 November.

According to CEO Tatiana Fokina, the inaugural sale will comprise 100 lots, featuring a selection of the world's most exclusive labels – both wine and spirits.

As a further enticement, bidders will be charged zero commission on their purchases.

This transparent approach ensures that bidders only pay for the lots they win, with no hidden fees,” said Tatiana Fokina.

"We are ecstatic to embark on this new chapter with our devoted clientele," said Tatiana Fokina, CEO at Hedonism Wines. "This platform is not only a testament to our commitment to innovation within the industry but also our dedication to providing unparalleled value. By waiving commission fees and delivering on speed, we're promising a seamless, customer-centric experience like no other."

Hedonism also promises that “winners can expect their prized bottles to arrive at their doorsteps in just one to two days, marking one of the fastest delivery turnarounds in the industry.”

The initial offering is a collector's dream: a magnum of Lafite Rothschild 1989, Dom Perignon 1990 and Meursault Goutte d’Or Comtes Lafon are among the luxury brands being auctioned, in addition to some rare bottles of bourbon.

Hedonism Wines was founded in 2012 by Evgeny Chichvarkin, the Russian mobile phone entrepreneur.

