Indies Survey: What’s the deal with duty?

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  17 August, 2023

Harpers wants to hear from indie retailers as to how the 1 August duty rises – and associated costs – are impacting business.

The duty hikes, which came into effect this month, carry serious implications for all parts of the UK alcohol industry. Large and small, both off-premise and on, the increase of £0.44 per 75cl bottle of wine between 11.5% and 14.5% will hurt both consumers and businesses alike, at a time when the UK economy is suffering from an usually complex and challenging mix of pressures.

As Harpers revealed in a recent story however, independent merchants, long considered the backbone of the quality drinks trade in the UK, were woefully underrepresented among those consulted by government over the duty changes now hitting businesses.

We would like to now extend an invitation to all UK indie merchants to give us their views via a short survey. Questions cover the knock-on effect of duty on price increases, alongside a melee of other pressures, including inflation, staffing, energy costs and staffing.

The survey will take under 10 minutes to complete, with a mixture of multiple choice and short comment questions, closing on 4pm on 23 August. The results will appear anonymously in the September pages of Harpers.

Click here to start the survey. We thank you for your participation!

The Harpers Team








